University of Leicester reflects on its Royal connections

The Queen visiting the University of LeicesterUniversity of Leicester
The University of Leicester has had numerous Royal visitors since it opened in 1921
By Amy Phipps
BBC News

A university has been reflecting on its ties with the Royal family in a year which saw both the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and her death.

The University of Leicester was founded in 1921 as a memorial for local people who died during World War One.

Leicester had been granted city status two years earlier following a visit by King George V and Queen Mary.

Since then the city, and the university, have had numerous Royal visitors.

In 1927, HRH The Prince of Wales - the future King Edward VIII - received a tour of the campus and planted a tree in the grounds.

The university said it had caused "much excitement" for the students.

University of Leicester
The Queen and Prince Philip formally opened The David Wilson Library at the university in 2008

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited the campus in 1958 to present the university's Royal Charter.

The document, given to nearly all universities in the UK that were established before 1992, granted them special rights and privileges.

Among them was the right to award degrees.

During the visit the Queen also opened the original Percy Gee building.

The Queen and Prince Philip returned almost 50 years later to formally open The David Wilson Library in 2008.

Antony Jones / Getty Images
The Princess of Wales visited the university three months before she died

In 1997 Diana, Princess of Wales, accompanied by Lord Attenborough, opened the Attenborough Arts Centre.

This was then visited by Prince Edward and his wife Sophie in September 2002.

Most recently, in 2018, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the campus to learn about the partnership work between the university and Leicester City Football Club.

Getty Images
The former Duke and Duchess of Cambridge went to the university following a visit to the site of a helicopter crash at King Power Stadium

The university was one of only a small number to receive the Queen's Anniversary Prize for Higher Education on more than one occasion.

It was given in recognition of its achievements, including the discovery of genetic fingerprinting and the excavation of the remains of Richard III.

The President and Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nishan Canagarajah, attended the Queen's funeral in September on behalf of the university.

He said: "Her memory lives on not simply in the buildings that she opened but in the very purpose of our existence as a university established under her authority."

Getty Images
Professor Nishan Canagarajah attended the Queen's funeral on behalf of the University

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics