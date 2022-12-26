University of Leicester reflects on its Royal connections
A university has been reflecting on its ties with the Royal family in a year which saw both the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and her death.
The University of Leicester was founded in 1921 as a memorial for local people who died during World War One.
Leicester had been granted city status two years earlier following a visit by King George V and Queen Mary.
Since then the city, and the university, have had numerous Royal visitors.
In 1927, HRH The Prince of Wales - the future King Edward VIII - received a tour of the campus and planted a tree in the grounds.
The university said it had caused "much excitement" for the students.
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited the campus in 1958 to present the university's Royal Charter.
The document, given to nearly all universities in the UK that were established before 1992, granted them special rights and privileges.
Among them was the right to award degrees.
During the visit the Queen also opened the original Percy Gee building.
The Queen and Prince Philip returned almost 50 years later to formally open The David Wilson Library in 2008.
In 1997 Diana, Princess of Wales, accompanied by Lord Attenborough, opened the Attenborough Arts Centre.
This was then visited by Prince Edward and his wife Sophie in September 2002.
Most recently, in 2018, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the campus to learn about the partnership work between the university and Leicester City Football Club.
The university was one of only a small number to receive the Queen's Anniversary Prize for Higher Education on more than one occasion.
It was given in recognition of its achievements, including the discovery of genetic fingerprinting and the excavation of the remains of Richard III.
The President and Vice-Chancellor, Prof Nishan Canagarajah, attended the Queen's funeral in September on behalf of the university.
He said: "Her memory lives on not simply in the buildings that she opened but in the very purpose of our existence as a university established under her authority."
