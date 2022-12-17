Christmas tractor run aims to raise £50,000 for charity
- Published
Around 400 brightly-illuminated farm vehicles will take to the roads of Leicestershire later to raise money for charity.
The third annual Archer's Festive Charity Tractor Run will leave Lutterworth at 16:00 GMT and complete a 30-mile (48km) circular route through nearby villages.
It is hoped the event will raise £50,000 for good causes.
Organiser Ryan Archer has spent 12 hours decorating his tractor.
'Christmas on Wheels'
Mr Archer, from Countesthorpe, said: "Last year we had 340 tractors and we raised £40,000.
"This year we think we'll have more so we have raised the bar a little higher for the fundraising.
"People put so much effort into making their tractors look amazing.
"It's been described as 'Christmas on Wheels' and it'll be quite a sight and we've got lots of people coming out to see us."
The money raised by the tractor run will be split between the Leicestershire MS Therapy Centre and the LOROS hospice in Leicester.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.