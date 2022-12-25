Ugandan Asians reflect on first Christmas in Leicester
Mince pies, roast turkey and tinsel-covered trees are a normal part of Christmas in the UK - but what are these traditions like if you have come from a country with a very different culture?
In 1972, thousands of Asians experienced their first Christmas in the UK after being forced to leave their homes in Uganda.
Many settled in Leicester after being expelled by Ugandan dictator Idi Amin.
Fifty years on, some have shared their memories of their first festive season in their new homes.
'It was confusing'
It was September in 1972 when Indira and Balwant Mistry arrived in the UK as children.
Their father had died, so they travelled with their mother and other siblings.
They spent their first three months living in a camp in Lincoln.
Mrs Mistry said: "We didn't know what Christmas was all about.
"There was turkey, mince pies - we didn't know what to think about it even. It was all confusing for us."
The family eventually set up home in Leicester, where Mrs Mistry remembered seeing snow for the first time.
She also enjoyed the novelty of having Christmas holidays.
"We never had Diwali holidays there but we had a full Christmas holiday here," she said.
"As a family we just gathered and made a day out of it."
Over the years, she said the British traditions became part of her life.
After getting married and having children, she started putting up a Christmas tree and making roast turkey for dinner.
In 1990, her daughter was a star in the school nativity play.
"Then we all understood what Christmas was all about," she added.
'Staff were given turkeys'
Her brother also remembered feeling confused at first, having never really celebrated Christmas before.
"When we came to this country the Christmas holidays were there, Christmas snow was there, all the decorations were there in the shops," he said.
"We had very little so we could not do much and we were not aware of what people do for Christmas so it was just a bank holiday for us."
Mr Mistry said he started to learn the traditions after getting married.
His wife moved to join him in Leicester and started working as an accountant for Walkers Crisps.
He said: "At that time, the staff were given turkeys to take away.
"So when she brought the turkey home, we just started cooking but there was no internet to go and check how to cook it and what the trimmings were.
"We just had roast turkey and some vegetables."
