Woman critically ill after being hit by car in Leicester
A woman is in a critical condition after being hit by a car in Leicester.
Police said the pedestrian was struck by a black Jaguar F-Pace SUV in Blackbird Road shortly after 18:00 GMT on Tuesday.
No arrests have been made and officers have appealed for witnesses and dashcam footage.
The force said it was keen to hear from a man walking in the opposite direction to the woman who narrowly avoided being hit by the car.
