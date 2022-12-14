Mahek Bukhari: Murder-accused TikTok star released from prison
A TikTok influencer and five others accused of murdering two men who died in a crash have been released from prison on bail.
Mahek Bukhari, 23, denies the murder of Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21.
The two men, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, died when their car left the A46 in Leicestershire in February.
A trial at Leicester Crown Court was stopped earlier this month "by reason of jury irregularity".
At a hearing held on Wednesday at the same court, six of the eight people charged with the murder were granted bail.
All of the defendants deny two counts of murder and two alternative charges of manslaughter
No date for a new trial has yet been set.
The six defendants who successfully applied for bail are:
- Mahek Bukhari, 23, of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent
- Ansreen Bukhari, 46, of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent
- Mohammed Patel, 20, of Braybrooke Road, Leicester
- Natasha Akhtar, 22, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham
- Sanaf Gulammustafa, 22, of Littlemore Close, Leicester
- Ameer Jamal, 27, of Catherine Street, Leicester
The other defendants, who were not involved in the bail proceedings, are:
- Rekan Karwan, 28, of Tomlin Road, Leicester
- Raees Jamal, 22, of Lingdale Close, Loughborough
