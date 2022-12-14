Leicestershire Police officer in court accused of assaulting woman
- Published
A serving police officer has appeared in court accused of assaulting a woman.
Tom Jennings, 31, of Enderby, Leicestershire, appeared at Coventry Magistrates' Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm on Tuesday.
The allegation from 13 May was reported outside of his duties as an officer, Leicestershire Police said.
No plea was entered and a provisional trial date has been set for 10 January at Warwick Crown Court.
The force said Mr Jennings, who is based at Loughborough Police Station, was currently suspended from duty.
