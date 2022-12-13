Man admits wrong way M6 death crash in Leicestershire
A dangerous driver who drove the wrong way on the M6 has admitted killing a man and injuring three others in a crash.
Christian Taylor, 41, crashed into a car driven by David Draghita, 35, on the M6 near junction 1 on 14 October.
Mr Draghita died days later and three passengers were injured.
Leicestershire Police say Mr Taylor, of Preston-on-Stour, was driving the wrong way along the southbound carriageway.
He pleaded guilty to one count of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday.
Mr Taylor's BMW 5 Series collided head-on with a Nissan Juke.
Following the crash all four of the occupants of the Juke were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries.
Mr Draghita, from Sutton Coldfield, died on 16 October.
Two other passengers have since been discharged from hospital but a third - a woman in her 50s - is continuing to be treated.
The Leicestershire force said its investigation found Taylor was also under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
He will be sentenced on 3 February.
