Plans for Loughborough's new Covid-19 memorial unveiled
A new memorial to people who died in the Covid-19 pandemic is to be installed in Loughborough.
The Hope Bell will be placed in the town's Queen's Park as a tribute to those who lost their lives and as a thank you to NHS staff and key workers.
The design is a nod to John Taylor and Co - the UK's last major bell foundry based in the town.
The memorial will be part of a wider plan to improve the area around the park.
More attractive
The project, called the Lanes and Links scheme, is led by Charnwood Borough Council and funded by the government-backed Loughborough Town Deal.
Jonathan Morgan, leader of Charnwood Borough Council and co-chairman of the town deal board, said: "This will really help bring the town centre and Queen's Park closer together and make Loughborough an even more attractive place to visit.
"I am also delighted that we can now reveal the final design for the Hope Bell.
"It has been inspired by Loughborough's unique bell-making heritage and the design represents that while we were all forced apart by the pandemic, we did come together to support each other to get through such a difficult time."
The main Hope Bell will weigh more than a ton and measure 4ft 4in (1.32m) in diameter.
The structure supporting the bells will be made of metal with a stone base but the final decision on materials has yet to be decided. Planning permission will also be required.
The Lanes and Links project will receive £669,000 through the Loughborough town deal and £236,000 from the council to improve the pathways in Queen's Park.
The project will also see three CCTV cameras added to Queen's Park and a new information point at the landmark Carillon Tower to help mark its centenary in 2023.
