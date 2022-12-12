Connor Wilsher: Driver jailed over crash death of police staff member
- Published
A driver has been jailed for six years for killing a member of police staff who died following a crash.
Leicestershire Police said Connor Wilsher, 21, was driving a VW Golf along the A47 near Braunstone Park, Leicester, on 3 July 2021 when he tried to overtake another vehicle on a bend.
He crashed into a Nissan Micra, which was being driven by local support team officer Darcy Elizabeth Reid.
The 23-year-old suffered multiple injuries and died weeks later.
Wilsher, of Coleorton Lane, Packington, pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after a road accident and was sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on Friday.
The force said Wilsher left the scene of the crash before police arrived but was arrested a short time later.
Her father, Simon Reid, wrote a tribute on behalf of the family.
He said: "Darcy had a passion for living life to the full but also focused on her career - achieving her goals at the University of Leicester with a degree and a masters. Darcy joined the police force and made some wonderful friends. Her sense of humour and wit was an instant like.
"Our lives have been hit hard and will never be the same.
"Darcy will always be in our hearts and will continue to live with us. We often say, if Darcy was here she'll do this or say that. Her wit, her dad jokes, her hugs, her teasing and educating us all will sadly be missed."
