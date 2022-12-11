Leicester disorder shows need for integration, says bishop
Recent disorder in Leicester showed why "robust strategies that support integration" were needed, the city's bishop has said in the House of Lords.
Making his maiden speech on Friday during a debate on immigration, Bishop Martyn Snow said more support was needed for asylum seekers.
He described Leicester as "a city made by migration".
Bishop Snow added that more needed to be done to stop "disinformation", which he said fuelled unrest.
Large-scale disorder broke out in the east part of Leicester on 17 September following tensions involving mainly young men from Muslim and Hindu communities.
More than 60 full-time officers are currently investigating the disturbances.
Bishop Snow said government departments needed to work together to ensure all children left school with "a strong understanding of and respect for the various faith traditions".
They should also realise and act upon "how political affairs in other countries have ripple effects here in the UK", he said.
Born in Indonesia before moving to the UK, the Bishop said not providing support for arrivals in need had a detrimental impact for everyone.
Many people in the city were "not given even the most basic of means of living as human beings", he said.
"In denying refugees and asylum seekers their agency, dignity and their need for creativity and community, it is not only them we dehumanise, but ourselves as well," the bishop said.
He added: "Socially, culturally and economically, Leicester has benefited phenomenally from the talents, hard work and rich heritage of migrant communities."
