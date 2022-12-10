Loughborough: Plans submitted to turn office block into student flats
- Published
A vacant office block in Loughborough could be converted into student flats, if new plans get the go-ahead.
A planning application has been submitted to Charnwood Borough Council to convert Pennine House, in Lemyngton Street, into accommodation for nearly 50 students.
VSHP Developments Ltd plans to create 46 flats across the building's six floors.
Each would be have a kitchen, an en-suite bathroom, study area and bedroom.
Plans to build a large reception area on the ground floor as well as other features, such as a cycle store, a gym and a laundrette, are also included in the application.
In documents submitted to the council, the developers said designs would be "sympathetic to the character" of the area.
They added that the extra height "would not obscure key views into or from the conservation area".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.