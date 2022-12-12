Teen sets 25 half marathons in 25 days challenge
A teenager has set himself and his supporters the challenge of running 25 half marathons in 25 days.
Jono Hedley began the challenge on 1 December and is hoping to complete it in time for a celebratory Christmas lunch.
The 18-year-old, from Harby in Leicestershire, set himself a target of raising £5,000 but has already exceeded it.
The money will go to the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).
The Oakham School pupil decided to support the charity, which works to try to prevent suicide.
He told BBC Radio Leicester: "Lockdown was a difficult time for people of my age.
"I want to push myself to my limit so I chose running because it's something I enjoy."
The A-Level student is doing his daily runs around Rutland and the Vale of Belvoir, often joined by schoolfriends along the way, and has admitted seeking out the flatter routes.
He said: "Before this, I tended to run once or twice a week, but I wouldn't say I'm an exceptional runner."
Jono said he suffered a knee injury on his sixth run and had to complete it on crutches.
He said: "It was pretty painful and it meant carefully managing recovery but the great support I have had is getting me round."
Injuries prevented him running on the eighth and nine days so he altered the challenge slightly asking friends to gather and cover the total distance of the half marathons.
He said: "It's not the way I'd planned it. The body just said no but in many ways what we came up with as a solution says a lot about support and solidarity and I'm really grateful to everybody."
He plans to resume as soon as he is fit.
Jono's mother Jenny said: "We are so proud of him. He's quietly determined and we are supporting him every step of the way."
Jono's mother Jenny said: "We are so proud of him. He's quietly determined and we are supporting him every step of the way."