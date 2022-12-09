No drugs found after fatal crash officer tested
A police officer pursuing a car involved in a fatal crash in Leicester has passed a drugs test.
Leicestershire Police said officers were chasing a BMW that failed to stop before the crash in Aylestone Road at about 04:00 GMT on 25 November.
A man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.
The force said the officer was arrested after a routine roadside drugs test, but further blood tests confirmed no illegal substances were present.
"Roadside drug tests are only indicative and can be influenced by a range of factors, such as cross-contamination or producing a false positive result, and as such are always corroborated by blood tests," a statement said.
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct into the crash is currently taking place.
