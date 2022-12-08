Driver injured after lorry overturns on A42 in Leicestershire
- Published
Part of the A42 in Leicestershire has been closed after a lorry overturned.
Leicestershire Police said officers closed the road shortly before 08:30 GMT after receiving reports a HGV had crashed off the carriageway.
The force said the lorry driver suffered minor injuries.
A section of road has been closed northbound between Ashby and Tonge while recovery work takes place, with National Highways reporting hour-long delays.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.