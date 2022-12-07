Police appeal after woman found seriously injured in Hinckley
Police have appealed for information after a woman was found with serious head injuries in Leicestershire.
Leicestershire Police said the woman, in her 50s, was discovered at about 23:15 GMT on Tuesday in Castle Street, Hinckley.
She was taken to hospital, where she remains with life-threatening injuries, the force added.
A cordon is in place in Castle Street, and no arrests have yet been made by police.
Det Insp Esther Scott said: "We want to establish how the woman sustained her injuries.
"I'm particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Castle Street and Station Road between 21:00 and midnight, and may have seen the woman or what happened to her.
"I'd also like any businesses with CCTV to get in touch. Any information or footage you're able to provide could help."
