Attempted murder charges after double stabbing

Police said a woman was stabbed in Goodheart Way, at the junction with Stackyard Close, in Thorpe Astley

A man has been charged with attempted murder after two people were stabbed about half a mile (0.8km) apart.

A 61-year-old woman was attacked in Goodheart Way, Thorpe Astley, Leicester, at about 09:10 GMT on Monday, police said.

About 20 minutes later, a 64-year-old man was stabbed in Meadwell Road, Braunstone.

Mufaro Machaya, 24, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

Mr Machaya, of Tay Road, Lubbesthorpe, Leicestershire, is due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.

Leicestershire Police said the woman remained in a serious but stable condition in hospital but the man had been discharged after treatment.

