Coalville: Drink-driver jailed after teenager struck by HGV
A drink-driver who went through a red light in his HGV and struck a teenager has been jailed for over two years.
Police said Wojciech Miroslaw Mazur was driving along the A511 Stephenson Way in Coalville on 26 September when he went through the light at the pedestrian crossing and hit the victim.
Witnesses described Mazur, 53, as driving "erratically" and "at excessive speeds" beforehand.
The 17-year-old's treatment for the injuries he sustained is ongoing.
The "extensive injuries" include a bleed on the brain, broken ribs, a punctured lung, and fractures to his pelvis and spine.
When Mazur, from Rudki, Poland, was breathalysed at the scene, he tested positive and was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving and later detained on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Mazur was charged and pleaded guilty to both offences at Leicester Magistrates' Court last month, Leicestershire Police said.
At Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday, Mazur was sentenced to two years and six months in prison and was disqualified from driving for 50 months.
