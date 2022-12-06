Leicester: Fifth murder arrest after man dies from head injuries
A fifth person has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man who was found with head injuries died.
Dumitru-Nicolae Cherascu, 42, known as "Nicu" to his family, was found unconscious in Tudor Road, Leicester, on 29 November and died three days later in hospital.
Leicestershire Police said a 26-year-old man was in police custody.
Marian Botea, 41, of Cranmer Street, Leicester, has been charged with Mr Cherascu's murder.
Three other people who were also detained on suspicion of murder have been released.
A 34-year-old woman has been released on police bail while a second 34-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man have been released with no further action.
