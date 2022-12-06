Art exhibition inspired by abuse survivors goes on display
An exhibition of artwork inspired by survivors of domestic abuse has gone on display.
The collection, called Expression of Freedom, has been created by Leicestershire-based artists and De Montfort University (DMU) students.
The works are being shown at Leicester's Highcross shopping centre until Saturday 10 December.
The exhibition has been timed to run as part of the 16 Days campaign - a global push to prevent gender-based violence.
'Inspiring'
The artists worked with Leicestershire County Council's children and family wellbeing service, Leicester City Council and the university to deliver the project.
County council cabinet member for children, families and safer communities Deborah Taylor said: "Expression of Freedom is a striking and inspiring exhibition reflecting the vision, dedication and achievements of all involved - those who have survived abuse, our partners, and of course our committed children and family services staff and volunteers.
"We can only recognise and begin to tackle domestic abuse by talking about and confronting it, as this exhibition so powerfully does."
DMU fashion lecturer Jo Cope is one of the artists involved.
She said: "This has been an important project for fashion design and fashion communication students at De Montfort University - challenging them to find creative ways to reach the public on the subject of domestic abuse while expressing some of their personal experiences, create a call to action for people currently suffering and celebrate stories of life after abuse."