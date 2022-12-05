Attempted murder arrest after two stabbed in linked knife attacks
- Published
A woman and man have been stabbed in two knife attacks being linked by police in Leicestershire.
Police said the woman was left with life-changing injuries after being stabbed multiple times in Thorpe Astley at about 09:10 GMT on Monday.
The force said the man was stabbed about half a mile (0.8km) away 20 minutes later, but his injuries are not thought to be as serious.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.
Leicestershire Police said the two incidents were being linked and appealed for witnesses to contact them.
The woman was stabbed in Stackyard Close and the man was then stabbed in Meadwell Road, Braunstone, at about 09:30.
Both the man and woman were taken to hospital, and the suspect was arrested nearby.
The scenes have been cordoned off to allow officers to carry out inquiries.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.