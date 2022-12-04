Leicester: Murder charge after man dies from head injuries
A 41-year-old man has been charged with murder after a man who was found on a Leicester street with head injuries died.
A man, in his 40s, was found unconscious on Tudor Road in Leicester at 23:30 GMT on Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital, where he continued to receive treatment, but died on Friday evening.
Marian Botea, 41, of Cranmer Street, Leicester has been remanded in custody following the charge.
He will appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court on Monday, police said.
Three other people also arrested on suspicion of murder have been released from police custody.
A 34-year-old woman was released on bail. Another woman, 34, and a 24-year-old man were released with no further action.
This death is not being linked with the death of a man who was found injured in Leicester city centre on Wednesday.
