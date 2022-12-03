Leicester: Murder probe launched after man dies from injuries
A man who was found with head injuries has died, prompting detectives to launch a murder investigation.
The man, in his 40s, was found unconscious with head injuries on Tudor Road in Leicester at 23:30 GMT on Tuesday.
He was taken to hospital, where he continued to receive treatment, but died on Friday evening.
Four people have now been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Detectives say three people - a 42-year-old man and two women aged 34 - who were originally arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder have been rearrested on suspicion of murder.
A 24-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of Saturday.
Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Mark Sinski, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: "Our investigation is continuing and further inquiries are being carried out in the area where he was found.
"We know he was assaulted at around 9pm and I'm continuing to ask for anyone with information - particularly CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage - to come forward. Anything you're able to provide could help."
This killing is not being linked with the death of a man who was found injured in Leicester city centre on Wednesday.
