Thousands raised in memory of Megan Newborough
The family and friends of a young woman who was killed by her boyfriend have raised thousands of pounds by doing a charity run.
Nearly 50 people took part in the five kilometre (3.1 mile) challenge in memory of Megan Newborough, 23, who died in August 2021.
She had been in a short relationship with Ross McCullum who strangled her in the living room of his home.
Mr McCullum has admitted her manslaughter but denies murdering her.
The 30-year-old from Coalville is currently on trial at Leicester Crown Court.
He and Megan, from Nuneaton in Warwickshire, met as colleagues at the Ibstock Brick factory in Leicestershire.
On Friday 6 August he invited her to his home and attacked her.
He then dumped her body in a remote spot near Woodhouse Eaves in Leicestershire.
The runners, including Megan's parents Anthony and Elaine, sister Claire and brother John, were raising money for White Ribbon - a charity that works to prevent violence committed by men and boys against women and girls.
They initially hoped to raise £5,000 by joining the Bedworth Park Run, on Saturday 26 November, but have exceeded that target and and have reached nearly £7,000.
Mrs Newborough told the BBC: "It was brilliant to see everyone out there running for Megan.
"I'm so proud of everyone involved and we know Megan would have been too.
"We and her friends have had a really difficult time during the trial but this was just the thing we needed to remember her in the way she would want to be."
Mr Newborough said: "We all got round - some quicker than others - and it was good to be out there with the people who knew and loved Megan."
Many of the runners wore shirts carrying Megan's name and white ribbons to represent the charity.
White Ribbon chief executive Anthea Sully said: "Megan's family has shown great strength in organising this event and we are so grateful that they have chosen White Ribbon UK to support.
"The funds raised will help us to address the root cause of men's violence to prevent it before it happens.
"We thank Megan's family and will continue to think of them and build a lasting legacy for Megan."