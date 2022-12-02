Leicester: Police appeal after man dies following head injury
- Published
Detectives are investigating the death of a man who sustained a head injury in Leicester.
On Wednesday evening, emergency services were called by a member of the public, who said the man had suffered the injury in Charles Street, near the junction with Yeoman Lane.
Police said the condition of the man, in his 40s, worsened and he died in hospital on Thursday.
The force is looking into the circumstances surrounding the death.
Leicestershire Police urged anyone who was around the area at about 17:00 and 17:45 GMT on Wednesday, and saw anything that might be relevant, to contact officers.
Bus companies and taxi drivers have also been asked to check their dashcams for any footage that might assist inquiries.
The force also stressed the death is not connected to a man who was found injured in Tudor Road on Tuesday.
