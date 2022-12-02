Arrest after man seriously hurt in pub assault

A﻿ man has been arrested after another man was seriously injured in an assault at a pub in Derby.A 67-year-old man was attacked at The Merlin in Orient Way - near Derby County's Pride Park Stadium - just after 20:30 GMT on 20 November.T﻿he victim, who was found injured in the car park, was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.A﻿ 24-year-old man, from Chaddesden - who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, violent disorder and possession of cannabis - has been bailed while inquiries continue.