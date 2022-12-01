Attempted murder arrests after man found unconscious in street
- Published
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was found unconscious with serious head injuries in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said the man, in his 40s, was discovered in Tudor Road at 23:30 GMT on Tuesday.
He remains in hospital in a critical condition.
A 42-year-old man and two 34-year-old women have been detained and remain in custody for questioning by detectives, the force added.
Police said the "serious assault" occurred at about 21:00 in Tudor Road, near the junction of Paget Road.
"We also know the victim was with other people moments before he was attacked," Det Ch Insp Mark Sinski said.
"He was then left in the street, where he was found by a member of the public."
Anyone with any information or relevant CCTV or doorbell camera footage has been asked to contact officers.