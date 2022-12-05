Rural parts of Leicestershire promised faster broadband
Rural parts of Leicestershire have been promised "lightning-fast" broadband speeds after an injection of government funding.
The county council is to receive £1.55m from a £5bn government scheme to boost connection speeds in "hard-to-reach" parts of the UK.
More than 40 "GigaHubs" will be installed in schools, libraries, recycling centres and other buildings.
These should give residents access to WiFi speeds of up to 1,000mbps.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the hubs were due to be completed by 2024 in locations including Lutterworth, Market Bosworth and Old Dalby.
Drivers have been warned the project could result in more roadworks.
'Huge' benefits
Pam Posnett, Leicestershire County Council's cabinet member for broadband, said the hubs would "really benefit" rural communities, adding the greater broadband speeds would help families, businesses and people working from home.
"We've already delivered superfast broadband to more than 75,000 premises, taking the total to 97% within the county, but championing GigaHubs means we can push on," she said.
Digital infrastructure minister Julia Lopez, said: "We're bringing the huge productivity benefits of lightning-fast networks to schools, libraries and other sites across Leicestershire.
"Our funding will help vital public services deliver more for communities and attract further industry investment in better connectivity for the region."
The 43 GigaHub locations are:
- Ab Kettleby Primary School
- Asfordby Hill Primary School
- Fleckney C Of E Primary School
- Great Dalby School
- Harby C Of E Primary School
- Long Clawson C Of E Primary School
- Meadowdale Primary School
- Old Dalby C Of E Primary School
- Somerby Primary School
- St Andrews C Of E Primary School Academy
- Waltham On the Wolds C Of E Primary School
- Fleckney Library
- Highways Foxton
- Kibworth Recycling and Household Waste Site
- Market Harborough Recycling and Household Waste Site
- Croft C Of E Primary School
- Desford Community Primary School
- Dunton Bassett Primary School
- Lutterworth High School
- Manorfield C Of E Primary School
- Newbold Verdon Primary School
- Sharnford C Of E Primary School
- Sherrier C Of E Primary School
- Swinford C Of E Primary School
- Ullesthorpe C Of E Primary School
- Desford Library
- Lutterworth Library
- Sapcote Library
- Stoney Stanton Library
- Croft County Council office
- Lutterworth Recycling and Household Waste Site
- Barlestone CE Primary
- Congerstone Primary School
- Higham On the Hill C Of E Primary School
- Seagrave Village Primary School
- Sheepy Magna C Of E Primary School
- St Peters C Of E Primary School Mkt Bosworth
- Stanton Under Bardon Community Primary School
- The Market Bosworth School
- Witherley C Of E Primary School
- Market Bosworth Library
- Sileby Library
- Nailstone Depot
