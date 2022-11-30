First electric double decker-buses coming to Leicester
A fleet of electric double-decker buses are to be introduced to Leicester, in a first for the city.
Leicester City Council has worked with Arriva to secure £11m from the Government's Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas (ZEBRA) to buy 22 vehicles.
Arriva said the buses would be introduced on routes in the city from October 2023.
The Streetdeck Electroliners will be the first Leicester double-deckers not to run on diesel.
'Step forward'
They will be zero-emission and quieter than diesel powered buses.
The announcement comes after the council decided to scrap a plan to levy a tax on workplace parking spaces to raise money to fund a new city-wide electric bus network to try to tackle traffic pollution.
Leicester deputy mayor Adam Clarke said: "This investment is another great step forward.
"By the end of next year half of Leicester's bus travel will be on quiet, electric, high-quality vehicles.
"These will be complemented by more bus lanes, shelters and information displays, together with contactless fare capping."
Arriva has previously announced a £9m investment in 36 new ultra-low emission Euro VI buses arriving in Leicester this Christmas.
The operator has already upgraded older buses in Leicester to the latest Euro VI ultra-low emissions standards.
Arriva's commercial director Andrew Godley said: "We're delighted to be able to make such a strong investment into the Leicester bus network."
