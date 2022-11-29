Leicestershire: New police boss's concern for unsustainable budget
The new boss of Leicestershire Police has said he fears his plans for the force are financially "unsustainable".
Rob Nixon was named as chief constable last week after carrying out the role on a temporary basis since March.
He said his first challenges were to modernise the force's technology and skills, fund staff pay rises and strengthen internal wellbeing care for employees under pressure.
These investments would leave a £17m hole in the budget, he said.
Mr Nixon said he was "very worried" about the cost of leading the force.
"I've gone from a fairly sustainable position to what will be a unsustainable position," he said.
With the financial squeeze also being felt in the community, Mr Nixon said he was expecting a rise in some crimes.
"There will be an element of crime that people try to exploit other people that are suffering because of the cost of living crisis," he said.
Mr Nixon also said work was still ongoing to identify and arrest some of those suspected of being involved in unrest in the city earlier this year.
He said: "One of the things I found very disturbing was social media and misinformation.
"[It was] hugely damaging because the speed of it and the volume of it, it caused a lot of fear and anxiety.
"I think one of the biggest achievements was trying to get ahead of the misinformation."
Mr Nixon also paid tribute to his predecessor Simon Cole, who took his own life days after retiring.
Rob Nixon said he was "devastated" to lose someone he considered a friend, as were others on the force.
"I told them to channel that emotion into serving the public, to honour his memory and his legacy.
"I think if he was looking down on that he'd think it was a nice thing to do," he said.
