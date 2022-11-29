Trans woman jailed for sex with 14-year-old girl
A trans woman who groomed and had sex with a 14-year-old girl, making her pregnant, has been jailed.
The defendant - named by police as "David Orton, also known as Danielle Rose Gemini" - was found guilty of penetrative sexual activity with a child following a trial.
Officers said the victim had been vulnerable and initially refused to believe she was being sexually abused.
However, she later changed her mind and told police what had happened.
The offender, whose name was recorded as Danielle-Rose Gemini by Leicester Crown Court, was jailed for nine-and-a-half years.
Leicestershire Police - who said the 25-year-old identified as a woman at the time of the offences - were not able to give a current gender identity.
The defendant was also charged with raping the girl, but was found not guilty of this following the trial.
Det Con Sarah Le Boutillier, the investigating officer, said: "Throughout our interviews, Orton refused to accept that there was any wrongdoing and [claimed] that they were in fact the victim," she said.
"The claims were unfounded."
The victim was 14 when her parents originally raised suspicions in October 2020.
Police said the offender was a family friend who often stayed over at the victim's house. The girl's parents became suspicious of a sexual relationship, police said, but the girl refuted those concerns.
"Orton used the victim's vulnerability for their own gain and not only groomed the victim, but also her parents who believed Orton was a genuine friend," said Det Con Le Boutillier.
"This was a complex and lengthy investigation; the initial report was made to the police more than two years ago. The victim's parents refused to accept her initial explanations and persevered with their concerns.
"We are pleased the victim found the courage to eventually talk about what she had been through and recognised that she was a victim and that Orton's actions were not that of a friend."
'Not easy to speak out'
The girl provided information to police in June 2021.
The defendant, of Willowbank Road in Hinckley, was interviewed and subsequently charged with four counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a child, and two counts of raping a girl aged 13 to 15.
A jury returned guilty verdicts on two counts of penetrative sexual activity with a child, but not guilty verdicts on the other counts.
Det Con Le Boutillier said: "We hope the verdict and sentence now helps the victim to come to terms with what happened and try and put that time behind her, and also reassures her parents that they did the right thing by coming forward.
"We would like to reassure anyone else who may be in a similar situation to report their concerns, as they will be heard and we will help them through the process.
"We know it's not always easy to speak out; we have specialist officers who can help you every step of the way and also put you in touch with agencies who can advise and support you moving forward."
