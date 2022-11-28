Loughborough: Woman rescued from house fire taken to hospital
A woman has been taken to hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Leicestershire.
Four crews were called to the blaze in Manor Road, Loughborough, just after 20:50 GMT on Saturday.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the woman was given first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital by ambulance.
The fire was in the property's hallway and an investigation is under way to establish the cause.
