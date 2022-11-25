Leicester fatal crash pursuit officer arrested after drug test
A police officer who was pursuing a car involved in a fatal crash in Leicester has been arrested after taking a drugs test.
Leicestershire Police said the crash in Aylestone Road happened at about 04:00 GMT while officers were in pursuit of a black BMW that failed to stop.
The BMW hit a tree near the junction with Richmond Avenue, killing the driver.
Police said the officer was arrested after a routine roadside drugs test.
The force said a pursuit was authorised when an officer from the force's Roads Policing Unit (RPU) was unable to stop the BMW.
It said the BMW's driver, a man in his 20s, died at the scene of the crash.
A passenger, who was also a man in his 20s, suffered injuries described by police as not life-threatening.
He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.
Extra blood tests
Police said as part of the investigation an officer took a routine roadside drugs test and was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs.
They have since been released from custody while more detailed blood tests are carried out.
The road was closed for several hours after the crash but it has since reopened.
The force's Professional Standards Department has been informed and the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Det Insp Steve Kilsby, from Leicestershire Police, said: "The investigation is in its early stages, and will be continuing throughout the evening.
"I would ask anyone with dashcam footage, who saw the collision occur or saw the black BMW beforehand to get in touch."
