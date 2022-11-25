Inspectors say Glenfield Hospital's surgical services must improve
A health watchdog has said a Leicester hospital must urgently improve its surgical services.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has released the findings of its latest assessment of the University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust (UHL)
It has told the trust it must make improvements at Glenfield Hospital where it raised concerns about the length of time patients had been waiting for elective surgery.
UHL said it fully accepted the finding.
'Cause for concern'
The CQC report said: "Between June and September 2022, we conducted a comprehensive inspection of surgery at Glenfield Hospital because we had concerns about the quality of the service provided.
"These included the number of patients awaiting elective surgery which [was] breaching 104 weeks.
"Cancer performance was also a challenge with 31 and 62-day waits continuing on a downward trend, which provided special cause for concern."
The CQC said the overall rating for the trust, which includes the Leicester Royal Infirmary and the Leicester General Hospital, declined from "good" to "requires improvement."
CQC head of hospital inspections Sarah Dunnett said: "During our inspection at University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, there had been several recent changes in the leadership team.
"Staff felt the new team were already having a positive impact on the organisation and they were visible and approachable for patients and staff.
"Although some action had been taken to improve the culture, not all cultural issues had been fully addressed yet.
"The new leadership team need to take urgent action to reduce the significant referral to treatment delays for people waiting for elective surgery.
"People need to be seen much faster, to increase the chance of better outcomes.
"At Glenfield Hospital, many wards didn't have enough nursing staff to be able to spend time with their patients and meet their individual needs.
"There was a high reliance on bank and agency nurses who didn't always have time to get to know the patients although there was enough staff to keep patients safe."
She said the CQC found staff treated patients with compassion and kindness, understood their conditions and provided emotional support to them, their families and carers.
UHL Chief executive Richard Mitchell said: "We fully accept the findings in the CQC's report and welcome the recommendations for improvement.
"Patient safety is our number one priority and we are pleased to remain 'good' for caring.
"This reflects the dedication and commitment our colleagues show every day in difficult circumstances.
"We have been open and honest about the challenges we face in providing consistently timely and high-quality care at UHL."
