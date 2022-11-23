Repairs to Rutland lorry crash railway bridge completed
- Published
Repairs to a railway bridge that was struck by a lorry, forcing it to close for almost three weeks, have been completed, Network Rail said.
Fosters bridge, which sits across the A6121 Stamford Road in Ketton, Rutland, was hit on 5 November.
The damage put the railway line between Leicester and Peterborough out of action.
But services have resumed after engineers replaced the damaged bridge deck and added a new section of track.
Network Rail said a section of Stamford Road running beneath the bridge would reopen on Friday once scaffording had been removed.
East Midlands route director Gary Walsh, said: "We're really sorry for the disruption that passengers have faced over the last few weeks.
"Our teams have worked day and night to remove the damage and install a brand-new deck so that passengers can travel safely again.
"It's been a complex feat of engineering, so I'm pleased to see trains running normally again."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.