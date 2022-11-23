Repairs to Rutland lorry crash railway bridge completed

Fosters railway bridge, which sits across the A6121 Stamford Road in Ketton, Rutland, repairedNetwork Rail
Network Rail said
By Sonia Kataria
BBC News

Repairs to a railway bridge that was struck by a lorry, forcing it to close for almost three weeks, have been completed, Network Rail said.

Fosters bridge, which sits across the A6121 Stamford Road in Ketton, Rutland, was hit on 5 November.

The damage put the railway line between Leicester and Peterborough out of action.

But services have resumed after engineers replaced the damaged bridge deck and added a new section of track.

Stapleford Railway
The bridge was hit by a lorry on 5 November

Network Rail said a section of Stamford Road running beneath the bridge would reopen on Friday once scaffording had been removed.

East Midlands route director Gary Walsh, said: "We're really sorry for the disruption that passengers have faced over the last few weeks.

"Our teams have worked day and night to remove the damage and install a brand-new deck so that passengers can travel safely again.

"It's been a complex feat of engineering, so I'm pleased to see trains running normally again."

Network Rail
Drone images show repairs progressing over the past two-and-a-half weeks

