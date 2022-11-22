Leicester City Council to create extra parking for residents
Residential parking and a new footpath are being created in a series of schemes across Leicester.
The city council is carrying out the work to create new parking bays for residents in areas where concerns have been raised over the number of existing spaces.
The authority said about £275,000 was being spent on the work.
Drainage work will also be taking place in Donaldson Road, Belgrave, from 28 November.
'Better organised'
In the city's Abbey ward, six new parking pays are being created in a scheme at Garth Avenue.
Work starts on 5 December and is due to last four weeks. It will cost around £70,000.
A new footpath between Hinckley Road and Ainsdale Road is also due to be created on a piece of unadopted land which has become a right of way over the years.
The 75m (246ft) pathway will cost about £50,000 to install over five weeks, beginning on 28 November.
In the city's Humberstone and Hamilton ward, a new 10-space parking area is proposed for Ivychurch Crescent.
Work on the £100,000 scheme is due to start in early 2023, subject to planning permission.
Leicester's deputy city mayor for transport, clean air and climate emergency, Adam Clarke, said: "Residents and ward councillors in these areas have raised concerns over the issue of parking locally, and we've looked at where we could create better organised parking areas in those neighbourhoods.
"In some cases, drivers have been parking on grass verges, which have then become churned up and muddy, so we're having to put in formal marked bays instead.
"By making these changes we will be improving the situation of all road users including those walking, wheeling and cycling as cars can present a barrier to others when parked in a disorganised way."
