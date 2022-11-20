Three arrested after man stabbed at Leicestershire pub
- Published
Three men have been arrested after a stabbing at a Leicestershire pub.
Police were called to the pub in Coventry Road, Broughton Astley around 22:15 GMT on Saturday, November 19.
Three men, aged 18,19 and 20 were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on Sunday (November 20). They remain in police custody.
The victim's injuries are not life-threatening, Leicestershire Police said.
Detectives said there were a number of people in the pub at the time and are urging them to come forward with any information.
