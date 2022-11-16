Leicester: Roads closed after fire in city centre building

Epic House fireAntony Berry
It has not yet been confirmed whether there were any injuries in the fire

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze in a 10-storey building in the centre of Leicester.

Eight fire engines were called to Epic House on Charles Street after smoke was seen coming out of the fifth floor shortly after 16:30 GMT.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue said the fire was in a domestic flat but no details of injuries have been confirmed.

Rush hour traffic was disrupted and the Haymarket Bus Station was closed.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue
Fire crews used a "high reach" platform to tackle the blaze

Witnesses said at first smoke was seen coming from two windows but flames broke through shortly after.

Police closed nearby roads while the blaze was brought under control.

The fire was reported to have been put out shortly after 18:00.

