A46 murder trial: TikTok star says crash victim drove erratically
- Published
A TikTok star accused of murdering her mother's young lover has said the death of two men was down to their own "erratic" driving.
Mahek Bukhari, 23, and seven others deny killing Saqib Hussain and his friend Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin.
The prosecution say they rammed the men off the A46 in Leicestershire on 11 February to keep an affair between her mum Ansreen and Mr Hussain a secret.
The social media influencer told the jury: "I didn't kill him."
Leicester Crown Court has heard Mr Hussain, 21, from Banbury, Oxfordshire, had been threatening to send sexual videos and images of his lover to her husband after she broke off their three-year affair.
Mr Hussain was demanding up to £3,000 he had spent on dates with Ansreen during their affair and a meeting was arranged in a Tesco car park in Leicester to hand it over, the jury previously heard.
'Silence him'
The Bukharis travelled from Stoke-on-Trent to Leicester and met the other six defendants on the night of 10 February, the court heard.
Travelling in Mahek's Audi TT and a Seat Leon, the group then went to the meeting point in a Tesco car park in the Hamilton area.
The prosecution allege the two cars then went after the Skoda Fabia and the Seat rammed the vehicle off the road, killing the two men.
Collingwood Thompson KC, prosecuting, said the car park meeting was an "ambush" with some of the co-accused wearing "balaclavas" and carrying at least one weapon in order to get Mr Hussain's phone.
He told the court Mahek threatened Saqib in a phone call during the pursuit up the A46.
Mr Thompson KC said: "Your intentions were to silence him, the object was to get the phone first of all and the material on it deleted."
Mahek denied this and also said the cars were not chasing the Skoda but just "following" it.
'Cover story'
Referring to the 999 call Mr Hussain made moments before his death, Mr Thompson KC added: "This is nonsense your story, [Saqib] was in fear of his life … you killed [him] as a result of your actions."
"I didn't kill him, I didn't kill them," Mahek said.
"He was driving erratically."
Mr Thompson said the defendant was "trying to come up with a cover story" with the blame being put on the Skoda driver.
"There was no cover story, there was no intention to kill or cause serious harm," Mahek replied.
"He's called the police and he's even lying to them.
"It doesn't make sense why we'd need to ram him off the road when we made the plan to go to Tesco to talk to him."
The court previously heard about a message sent from Mahek to her mother about getting Mr Hussain "jumped".
When asked about this, Mahek said: "There was a lot of threats and harassments from Saqib so this was just an empty threat in the heat of the moment in January.
"I over-reacted, I was angry at the time. There was so much disrespect towards my mum and I didn't like her being upset."
The eight defendants are:
- Ansreen Bukhari, 45, of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent
- Mahek Bukhari, 23, of George Eardley Close, Stoke-on-Trent
- Mohammed Patel, 20, of Braybrooke Road, Leicester
- Natasha Akhtar, 21, of Alum Rock Road, Birmingham
- Raees Jamal, 21, of Lingdale Close, Loughborough
- Rekan Karwan, 28, of Tomlin Road, Leicester
- Sanaf Gulammustafa, 22, of Littlemore Close, Leicester
- Ameer Jamal, 27, of Catherine Street, Leicester
The trial continues.
