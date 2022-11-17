Crowds expected for Leicester's light switch-on
- Published
Crowds are expected in Leicester to watch the annual Christmas lights switch-on event.
The city council said the event would take place in Green Dragon Square.
Families will be able to visit a funfair in Humberstone Gate and see live music in Town Hall Square and street entertainers, near the Clock Tower Christmas tree.
Deputy mayor Piara Singh Clair said: "We're looking forward to... what should be a wonderful evening."
The council said the build-up to the switch-on would start from 18:30 GMT, with a countdown led by BBC Radio Leicester and broadcast on speakers across the city centre.
The 16,000 colourful lamps will then be switched on to mark the start of the city's Christmas celebrations.
Visitors will be able to ride on the city's big wheel in Jubilee Square.
In Town Hall Square, there will be carol singing choirs and live music.
At the Clock Tower, the city's traditional Christmas tree - a 46ft (14m) tall Sitka spruce from Kielder Forest in Northumberland - will also be decorated with hundreds of lights.
