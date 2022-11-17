Man seriously hurt after tripping over pet kitten 'has nine lives'
- Published
A man suffered a bleed on the brain and several broken bones after tripping over his pet kitten and subsequently falling down the stairs.
Chris Rowley said his hairless sphynx ran at him and latched on to his leg, causing him to lose his footing.
The 59-year-old was also left with a fractured spine and skull, a broken neck and nine broken ribs.
Mr Rowley said doctors told him he was "lucky to be alive", while friends joked he had nine lives.
'Cold and shivering'
The professional musician and vocalist, from Countesthorpe, Leicestershire, said six-month-old Eric - named after comedian Eric Morecambe - "came running at me".
"He bit my leg, as a kitten would, and I lost my footing trying to get him off," he said.
"I can't remember much about the fall, only that I went down fast.
"I was bleeding from my head - I must have hit it on a metal frame at the bottom."
Mr Rowley said he was in "shock" at what had happened and was unable to call for help as his mobile phone needed charging.
"I was struggling to get up," he said. "I lay on the floor for about five hours before I slowly dragged myself back up the stairs and on to my bed.
"I was really cold and shivering.
"I now couldn't physically move. I was in so much pain and Eric kept coming on to my chest."
Mr Rowley said he was "scared and frightened", and his fiancée was at work on a night shift on the evening of 23 October.
Jackie Millerchip, a care worker in a children's home, said she returned home at about 10:00 BST the next morning.
"I heard him shouting 'I need help'," she said.
"I took one look at him and knew he had really hurt himself.
"I panicked and called 999."
Ms Millerchip, 57, said he spent two weeks in hospital and doctors said they were "surprised he survived".
However, she says it will be "a long road ahead" as his recovery is expected to take up to 12 months, leaving him unable to work.
Mr Rowley, who is now also working as a carer at a children's home, said he was "grateful" to a friend, who has set up an online fundraising page to help.
"We have been overwhelmed with all the kind donations.
"Some of my friends say 'I've got nine lives'. I will keep on fighting," he added.
