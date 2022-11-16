Coalville: Festive fireworks cancelled over noise concerns
A Christmas fireworks display in a Leicestershire town has been cancelled over noise concerns.
North West Leicestershire District Council said the display in Coalville, which usually takes place as the Christmas lights are switched on, would not happen this year.
Some people in the town have said they are disappointed with the decision.
The event is due to take place on 26 November with street entertainment including a "living snow globe".
Councillor Robert Ashman said the Coalville Special Expenses Committee voted in favour of scrapping the fireworks display at a meeting earlier this month.
He said: "This is down to the growing number of concerns that the noise has an adverse effect on residents and pets."
Elliott Allman was the only councillor who voted in favour of keeping the fireworks.
The father-of-two, who also has pets, said they were a crucial part of the event.
"I think a lot of people come down just for the fireworks.
"By coming down for the fireworks, you're more likely to perhaps go for some food after at one of the local businesses, maybe do a bit of shopping before.
"It's for a couple of minutes, people are pre-warned, and I think it's part of our background and our history having fireworks," he said.
The decision has divided opinions in the town.
One woman said: "I think they should put them on, I think it's nice for the kids.
"They don't do much in that way for the community anyway so I think they should do them."
Another resident said: "I'm not really that bothered about it to be honest.
"I've got a dog and she doesn't get on with fireworks so one night a year is enough - Bonfire Night."
The council said the decision about the fireworks display would be reviewed next year.
