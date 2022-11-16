Twins, 9, chosen to switch on Loughborough Christmas lights
Nine-year-old twins have been chosen to switch on a town's Christmas lights.
Katie and Emelia, from Loughborough, were selected to start the town's festivities on Sunday by Charnwood Borough Council via a competition.
Judges said they were impressed that the twins had not allowed a condition called achondroplasia - a type of dwarfism - to hinder them and had done "so much" for charity.
Their mother said they always had a "huge smile".
'Help others'
The twins' mum, Jenny, said her daughters "took everything in their stride", even when their lives had revolved around hospital treatment.
"Despite what they go through every day, they always have a huge smile on their faces and try to help others at every opportunity," she said.
Katie and Emelia are also volunteers for the me&dee charity, which works to give families who have life-changing or threating conditions the chance to make lasting memories.
Last year, they raised more than £1,000 for the Dwarf Sports Association by taking on a sponsored swim.
They also take part in the National Dwarf Games in Birmingham each year.
Jenny Bokor, the council's lead member for Loughborough, said the competition had been difficult to judge.
"It was an absolute pleasure to read so many inspirational stories about children across Charnwood and it was incredibly difficult to make a final decision," she said.
"Katie and Emelia have faced so much in their lives but they are always thinking of others and trying to help, despite their own challenges.
"We felt they were very deserving to switch on the town's lights."
Mayor of Charnwood, Jennifer Tillotson, surprised the twins at their school on Friday to tell them the news.
The twins are due to switch on the lights at 17:00 GMT.
