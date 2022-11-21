Multi-sensory music concerts to take place in Leicester
- Published
A series of candlelit classical music concerts are to take place in Leicester.
Venues including the Guildhall and Athena will host performances of Vivaldi's Four Seasons, Christmas music and the scores of film composer Hans Zimmer in December.
Fever, the company behind the events, said they were aimed at helping people enjoy performances by local musicians.
It is the first time Leicester will have hosted the performances.
The Candlelight concerts have been performed around the world in historical landmarks since they were launched in 2019.
'Flickering candlelight'
Fever said the 14th Century Guildhall, one of Leicester's oldest buildings, will host the first of the concerts in Leicester in December.
Athena, a Grade II listed events venue that was a former art deco cinema in the city's Cultural Quarter, will also host concerts.
Anita Harrison, from the Guildhall, said: "We are delighted and very excited to introduce Candlelight to Leicester Guildhall this December.
"The medieval hall will come to life with live music and flickering candlelight creating a wonderfully unique atmosphere.
"It will make for a truly magical Christmas experience."
