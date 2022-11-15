Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station.
Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November.
CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
Leicestershire Police staff fetched some water and gave her a fuss before calling the number on her ID tag.
Rosie's owner Steve Harper said the 10-year-old rescue dog ran away during a walk at Southfields Park in the town.
"She's very frightened of fireworks," he said.
"She ran away and went under the hedge.
"I thought I'd find her cowering under it and be able to soothe her but she had gone into the council offices and when I got there, she had left and was nowhere to be seen."
Julie Harper said her husband was "really upset" after Rosie ran away but she soon received a call to say she had been found.
"I was so pleased and so happy she was safe and so proud of her that she was clever enough to find her way to the police station," she said.
Leicestershire Police said: "Thankfully she was wearing a collar, so a lead was available to contact Rosie's owner, who was delighted she had been found safe and well."
