Man arrested after 17-year-old girl's flat fall death

Police said officers were called to the scene after receiving a report a woman fell from a flat window

A man has been arrested after a 17-year-old girl died following a fall from a flat window in Leicester.

Leicestershire Police said officers were called to Lee Street at about 13:45 GMT on Wednesday after receiving a report of a woman falling from a block of flats.

East Midlands Ambulance Service attended but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the cause of death was "being treated as unexplained".

A 24-year-old man, from Leicester, has been released on bail while investigations continue.

