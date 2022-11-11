Man arrested after 17-year-old girl's flat fall death
- Published
A man has been arrested after a 17-year-old girl died following a fall from a flat window in Leicester.
Leicestershire Police said officers were called to Lee Street at about 13:45 GMT on Wednesday after receiving a report of a woman falling from a block of flats.
East Midlands Ambulance Service attended but the girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the cause of death was "being treated as unexplained".
A 24-year-old man, from Leicester, has been released on bail while investigations continue.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.