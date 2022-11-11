Leicester late night bar Mamba has its licence suspended
- Published
A Leicester bar at the centre of concerns about antisocial behaviour has had its licence suspended - after appealing against earlier restrictions.
In April, Mamba was told to shorten opening hours and limit the capacity of its outside smoking area.
The Market Street venue appealed, but magistrates have now forced a two-month closure, calling its response to trouble "extremely poor".
The owners said they were being scapegoated for wider disorder.
'Ineffective' responses
Leicestershire Police had raised concerns about the high level of crime, disorder and noise problems in or outside the bar.
The owners had insisted some of the incidents used as evidence against them were nothing to do with their customers.
However the Local Democracy Reporting Service said magistrates, after viewing CCTV evidence, said: "Other businesses in the vicinity do not have such a high level of criminal disorder associated with them, when compared to the Mamba club.
"Mamba premises have on certain occasions reported certain matters to the police, thus complying with licensing objectives.
"But we found that the management, anticipation and response to violent disorder associated with these premises has been extremely poor, and at times virtually ineffective."
New closing times
A spokesperson for the bar, which has already closed, said it had reported a significant number of crimes.
"We feel this has been used against us, as a small family-run business," they said.
"We feel scapegoated for the disorder that will continue to exist in the city centre whether our hours are reduced or if we are suspended for a short time period."
Once the venue is allowed to reopen, new licensing conditions will bring its closing time forward from 06:00 to 04:00 on Fridays to Sundays, with alcohol sales ending at 03:30.
On Thursday nights, the venue will be able to remain open until 05:00 with drinks served until 04:30.
A maximum of 10 people will be allowed to use the smoking/vaping area outside and requirements for security staff have been upgraded.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.