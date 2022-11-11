Flock of sheep decorated with Remembrance poppies
- Published
Two sisters have made a woollen Remembrance Day tribute with a difference by decorating their flock of sheep.
Farmers Fay and Abigail Johnson, from Great Easton, Leicestershire have painted a poppy design on 11 of their ewes.
They said the flock had attracted a lot of local attention in the village.
The sheep are due to stay in their field this weekend, so they can be seen by people attending church services.
'Opportunity to remember'
The sisters manage the family farm, which is located near Eyebrook Reservoir in the Welland Valley.
Fay Johnson said: "It was an opportunity for us here to remember all those who served and sacrificed their lives in the war and helping people to think about them as they drive past."
She said the poppies had been easy to paint on the sheep because they were used to being handled.
"We had a cardboard stencil," she said.
"It didn't bother them in any way at all."
Ms Johnson said the paint was permanent and although it would fade, she expected it to stay on their fleece into next year.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.