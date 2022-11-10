Warning of delays at Oakham level crossings after bridge hit by lorry
Drivers are being warned to expect delays at a town's level crossings due to repairs to a bridge that was struck by a lorry.
Network Rail said it was working to fix Foster's Bridge, in Rutland, after the crash on Saturday.
It said repairs on 12 and 19 November would mean delays at Oakham's level crossings.
The work means barriers are likely to be down for much longer than usual and people are advised to use other routes.
Network Rail said while engineers were working on repairs, the extensive damage meant a significant part of the bridge, in North Luffenham, needed to be replaced.
That work could take up to three weeks.
Officials have had to alter freight services over Foster's Bridge, which is only operating one-way, for the work.
Network Rail's East Midlands operations director Steve Hopkinson said: "We know how busy these level crossings are and we are doing everything we can to minimise disruption.
"The trains are carrying vital imports to stock shop shelves ahead of Christmas. Moving that traffic to the road would add around 76 lorries per train.
"Wherever possible, we're asking drivers and pedestrians in Oakham to avoid the level crossings and to allow more time for their journeys. I am sorry for the disruption which this will cause."
