Repairs to Rutland bridge hit by lorry to take three weeks
- Published
A railway bridge that was struck by a lorry will take about three weeks to repair, Network Rail has said.
The lorry carrying a heavy load hit Fosters Bridge, on the A6121 in North Luffenham, Rutland, on Saturday.
Network Rail said two structural beams needed replacing along with the railway track, signals and other equipment before trains could run safely again.
It added rail disruption was likely to continue longer than the two weeks it initially estimated.
Engineers have started work on major repairs to the bridge, which crosses the A6121 on Stamford Road.
This section of Stamford Road will remain closed while repairs take place.
Network Rail said train services between Leicester and Peterborough were likely to be disrupted for the next three weeks, with buses replacing all trains on the route from Tuesday.
Trains between Birmingham and Leicester will run as planned, and an hourly service between Peterborough and Cambridge will continue with some services running to Stansted Airport.
