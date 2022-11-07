Leicester disorder: Seven bailed after further arrests
- Published
Seven men arrested by police investigating disorder in Leicester have been released on bail.
Last week Leicestershire Police said the men - aged 21 to 25 - were detained on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with an incident on 22 May.
The force has now released CCTV footage of men they want to speak to over the disturbance.
Officers are leading a wide-ranging investigating after large-scale unrest broke out in September.
It followed tensions involving mainly young men from Muslim and Hindu communities.
Det Ch Insp Rob Arthur said in addition to the men they wanted to speak to over the incident in May - which saw a 19-year-old man assaulted at about 02:30 BST in Harewood Street - the force "will be issuing more images of people we want to speak to in relation to a number of incidents".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.